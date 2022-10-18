A Guide to Amazon External Traffic: how to drive customers from outer platforms directly to Amazon store
Profit Whales, a full-service marketing agency for Amazon FBA businesses, has released a comprehensive Guide to Amazon External Traffic.
There are a few reasons why external traffic is so important. First, it helps to increase your visibility on Amazon. Additionally, external traffic can help to build up your search rankings on Amazon”AVENTURE , FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although year-by-year Amazon is growing its position in online search, 34% of customer traffic comes from outside the marketplace. So even if you are an Amazon seller with an impeccable listing and correctly set up PPC campaigns inside Amazon, you still have massive traffic to be driven to your store. Moreover, Amazon is a highly competitive marketplace, so expanding your marketing campaigns via all possible channels makes your brand more visible.
— Michale Efremof, Tech Lead at Profit Whales
Based upon that, Profit Whales, the marketing agency that works with 8-9 figure brands on Amazon, used their analytical capacity and best case studies to develop a Guide to Amazon External Traffic. The guide includes stat data from internal sources about various marketing channels and platforms, together with strategies on how to leverage them.
At least 3700 new sellers join Amazon daily, making competition for clients highly intense and exhaustive. To gain the desired outcome and expand their business, sellers must invest extra in users beyond the marketplace. The Profit Whale's guide covers all those external possibilities for growing your Amazon business outside the platform, exposing the benefits of such investments.
Having analyzed recent PPC campaigns on and off Amazon, the Profit Whales team developed a recommendations list and tactics for reaching out to new audiences.
In this guide, the agency highlights the Amazon Attribution tool and its importance in cross-channel marketing. Reading through, you will also find insights on how to attract external traffic to Amazon. In this part, the authors get into a detailed overview of such platforms as:
- Reddit,
- Facebook,
- Pinterest,
- TikTok,
- Instagram.
Estimating that each platform has millions of unique users and is constantly growing, there is an outstanding prospect to scale Amazon business by creating a substantial brand and targeting specific niches.
Pinterest is an excellent example of an underused tool that can generate more revenue from a smaller audience. People mostly use it for shopping inspiration, so you can create engaging boards and pins that showcase your product and refer them to your Amazon listing.
Together with the abovementioned common social media channels, the guide also delves into practices of:
- Google Ads,
- Email marketing,
- Influencer marketing,
- SEO optimization.
With a clear and carefully planned strategy, these platforms allow sellers to enhance lead quality, increase general brand awareness, and drive higher sales from new audiences. The Profit Whales Guide delivers cross-channel marketing tips and tricks to summarize a detailed overview of different external resources.
Last but not least, the final part of the guide shows how PPC and external traffic complement each other. This chapter describes the fundamental components of a robust Amazon PPC management plan and possible approaches to combine your PPC and external campaigns.
Profit Whales specializes in PPC campaigns as an Amazon Advanced partner and gladly shares its expertise in this matter.
