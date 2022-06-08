Amazon Pricing Strategy for 2022 Webinar Recap: Repricing, Fees, and PPC Correlation
Experts in advertising, repricing, and business management from Profit Whales, Seller Snap, and BellaVix took part in a webinar on Amazon 2022 Pricing Strategy.
Spot-on webinar outtake: Morning Amazon sales aren't the best as the lowest pricing hours typically occur between 4 AM and 12 PM PST”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-commerce platforms like Amazon create a competitive environment that makes selecting the right pricing strategy a quite complicated process, in which one should not only strike for the most attractive offer to please customers but also avoid losing fairly earned profit. Sellers working on their own are more likely to err, but using knowledge from seasoned Amazon experts decreases the chance of missing out on current pricing trends and techniques, and helps stay relevant and outsmart the competitors.
— Will Haire, CEO & Founder at BellaVix
For that reason, the e-commerce industry professionals of advertising, repricing, and brand management joined forces to bring together a webinar with the most up-to-date pricing advice by June 2022 for beginners and pros of Amazon selling. However different all Amazon businesses are, their owners need to build a data-based strategy for setting up prices, taking into account advertising, Amazon fees, and the latest technologies that might be applicable.
Amazon Pricing Strategy for 2022 webinar was hosted by Profit Whales, a full-service marketing agency for Amazon brands with Vitalii Khyzhniak as their speaker, also welcoming experts from BellaVix and Seller Snap - Will Haire and Adrian Rich respectively. Each company aims for winning over the competition for their clients, so together they presented a full picture of their market analysis and recommendations.
The webinar is still accessible on the Profit Whales webpage, so there is still a chance to take advantage of the experts’ knowledge. Here is what was delivered to the attendees (and is still available) in detail:
1. How a product price can influence the advertising performance on Amazon
- advertising budget/product price correlation
- coupons application
- following competitors’ actions
- product sales that can or can’t be boosted by a price increase
2. Amazon fees as they correlate with pricing
- product maturity effect on price and fees
- Amazon fee system structure
- average product/category prices
- most popular Amazon deals and labels
3. Repricing and avoiding the ominous reduced profit range
- referral & FBA fees
- smart AI repricing software use
- current US S&L Threshold level
- avoiding following competition down to the bottom
Dari Bilera
Profit Whales
+1 814-351-9477
email us here