Pioneering Digital Branding Entrepreneurs Predict Bumpy New Year Ahead For Social Media
Digital warfare is on the horizon, with social media platforms competing for new users and retention
As the battle to attract new users gets tougher, and attention spans shorten, social media platforms will be going into digital warfare to compete for retention”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media moves at a bewildering pace. It is constantly evolving in a dizzying state of change. It is always torn between the demands and expectations of its users, and the whims of bosses, looking for new ways to stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
— Luke Lintz
More than 7 Billion people own a smartphone, making up 91% of the world’s population. On average, users spend nearly two and a half hours every day using social media. Digital Branding expert Luke Lintz, Co-Founder of Highkey Enterprises, says attracting new users is becoming increasingly challenging. "As the battle to attract new users gets tougher, and attention spans shorten, social media platforms will be going into digital warfare to compete for retention."
Luke says better engagement and content will be king. “Viewership of all social media is driven by its content, as well as the celebrities and influencers on each platform.” He predicts, “In 2023, social media platforms will be fighting harder than ever for attention. Big incentive programs will split ad spending with content creators, increasing the quantity of high quality content.”
The average millennial attention span is a tiny 12 seconds. Hand picked short-form video content will therefore continue to dominate. Luke says, “Tik Tok has been the market dominator of short-form content, but I guarantee ‘YouTube Shorts’ will soon become market-leader, with its new incentivising content creator fund .”
Luke says, “2023 will be the year of short-form content. This is what businesses should be focusing their content strategies around. If businesses need help, they should look for niche influencers to create user-generated short-form content.”
