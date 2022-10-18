Bayeride And The German Cycling Federation Visit Hilton Dalaman For A Camp
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey’s Tourism Promotion & Development Agency (TGA) and the Hilton Dalaman recently hosted the German Cycling Federation (BDR) and BAYERIDE (Germany’s national PRO mountain biking team) to show them around Turkey’s many bike trails and bike-friendly hotels
The TGA and Hilton Dalaman Hotel have teamed up to give BDR and Bayeride a tour of Turkey’s best mountain biking trails in the districts of Marmaris and Dalaman, Muğla.
Also joining the camp was Shimano, a company who has been supplying the hotel with new electric generation bikes for a good while now. Hilton Dalaman was declared a bike-friendly hotel last year. Professional and amateur cyclists alike flock to it year round because they’ve got a myriad of marvellous trails both within and beyond its bounds – some being more challenging than others.
The hotel has invested a lot into sports tourism in recent years – and that hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Mr. Tunç Batum, its general manager:
“We’re situated in an area that – geographically-speaking – has lots of offer professional athletes. Couple that with what we as a hotel offer and what we’re equipped with, and its no wonder why the whole world’s eyes are on Dalaman. I feel that it’s up to us make boost its profile even further, too!”
In addition to cycling, Hilton Dalaman also boasts opportunities for kiteboarding, windsurfing, and water skilling, as well as one of the best spas in all of Turkey – all to encourage healthy living.
Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
The TGA and Hilton Dalaman Hotel have teamed up to give BDR and Bayeride a tour of Turkey’s best mountain biking trails in the districts of Marmaris and Dalaman, Muğla.
Also joining the camp was Shimano, a company who has been supplying the hotel with new electric generation bikes for a good while now. Hilton Dalaman was declared a bike-friendly hotel last year. Professional and amateur cyclists alike flock to it year round because they’ve got a myriad of marvellous trails both within and beyond its bounds – some being more challenging than others.
The hotel has invested a lot into sports tourism in recent years – and that hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Mr. Tunç Batum, its general manager:
“We’re situated in an area that – geographically-speaking – has lots of offer professional athletes. Couple that with what we as a hotel offer and what we’re equipped with, and its no wonder why the whole world’s eyes are on Dalaman. I feel that it’s up to us make boost its profile even further, too!”
In addition to cycling, Hilton Dalaman also boasts opportunities for kiteboarding, windsurfing, and water skilling, as well as one of the best spas in all of Turkey – all to encourage healthy living.
Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
Hilton Dalaman Sarıgerme Resort & Spa
+90 252 444 19 81
info@hiltondalaman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other