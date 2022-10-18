Flexitank Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Flexitank?

Flexitank is a flexible bag or bladder that is hermetically sealed, collapsible, and fitted into a twenty-foot Dry Van (DV) or standard container. The industry-standard Flexitanks can hold up to 24,000 liters of liquid cargo. Flexitanks are utilised to transport nonhazardous liquids.

On average, most flexitanks have a capacity between 10,000 and 24,000 litres. Others are customised based on shipment specifications and range from 1,000 to 100,000 litres.

Flexitanks are the most convenient method for transporting nonhazardous bulk cargo such as chemicals and food items. Learn what flexitank is, its uses, and the recommended capacity by liquid type by reading on.

Each year, more than 11 billion items are shipped worldwide. Therefore, freight forwarding by container is profitable for transporting bulky goods over long distances. Different container types are utilised for transshipment (depending on cargo and shipment requirements). However, Flexitank containers are widely used for transporting nonhazardous liquids in bulk.

Flexitank Market Size Analysis:

The global flexitank market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing demand for flexitanks is being driven by the rising demand for bulk liquid transportation, particularly in the pharma and food&beverage industry.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and Abbott Laboratories are among the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headquartered in the United States. These companies prefer single-trip flexitanks for transporting temperature-sensitive liquids, resulting in substantial growth prospects for the industry in the country.

Flexitanks are significantly less expensive than ISO containers and drums, and they can carry approximately 15% more payload than IBCs and 44% more than drums, making them economically advantageous bulk packaging options. In addition, they are predominantly used for a single application, which reduces the risk of contamination.

Flexitank Market Drivers:

The primary drivers for the flexitank market are the lower costs associated with using flexitanks for shipping liquids compared to other modes of transportation, as well as the increased safety and security that flexitanks offer.

With the ever-growing demand for oil and other liquid commodities around the world, it is critical that companies have cost-effective and safe methods for transporting these products. Flexitanks provide an ideal solution for many companies, as they can be loaded and unloaded quickly and easily, and they offer a high level of security against leakage or spillage.

The industry is anticipated to be driven by increasing global trade and flexitanks' competitive advantages over traditional substitutes, such as ISO containers, drums, barrels, and IBCs.

The increasing need to reduce the weight of bulk packaging in order to increase the freight's cost-effectiveness is anticipated to drive market growth. In addition, the low labour and logistic costs associated with flexitanks handling, the absence of cleaning costs due to one-time use, and the product's eco-friendliness are a few additional factors that are likely to fuel the product's demand in the coming years.

The global COVID-19 outbreak severely disrupted the supply chain and retail distribution of numerous goods. In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak was primarily concentrated in China, and several countries, including the United States, limited imports from China in an effort to contain the disease's spread. Consequently, this temporary halt on imports from major exporting nations such as China reduced demand for flexitanks in 2020.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest flexitank market due to the growing demand from China and India.

Additionally, the region has the most middle-class consumers of these products. In 2019, China dominated the regional flexitank market. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain was disrupted, and as a result, its negative impact will reduce demand in 2020. With the resumption of normal trade, the market is anticipated to rebound.

North America is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of flexitanks in the region for transporting bulk liquids.

Flexitank Market Keyplayers Analysis:

Some of the key players in the flexitank market are Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Rishi FIBC, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, others.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Flexitank industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Flexitank market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Flexitank market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Flexitank market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

Statistics on Flexitank and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Flexitank across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology

2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Market

2.2. Global Market Snapshot

3 . FLEXITANK – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction - Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Industry Trends

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 By Type

3.7.2 By Loading Type

3.7.3 By Application

3.7.4 By Region

4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5 . IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

5.1. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 Outbreak

5.1.1. Direct Impact on Production

5.1.2. Supply Chain and Market Disruption

5.1.3. Financial Impact on Firms and Financial Markets

5.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Production, Import, Export and Demand

5.3. Market: Pre V/S Post COVID-19

5.4. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic

5.5. COVID-19: Micro and Macro Factor Analysis

6 . GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

6.1 Overview by Type

6.2 Historical and Forecast Data

6.3 Analysis by Type

6.4 Monolayer Market by Regions

6.5 Multilayer Market by Regions

7 . GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET ANALYSIS BY LOADING TYPE

7.1 Overview by Loading Type

7.2 Historical and Forecast Data

7.3 Analysis by Loading Type

7.4 Top Loading Market by Regions

7.5 Bottom Loading Market by Regions

8 . GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

8.1 Overview by Application

8.2 Historical and Forecast Data

8.3 Analysis by Application

8.4 Food-Grade Liquids Market by Regions

8.5 Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids Market by Regions

8.6 Pharmaceutical Liquids Market by Regions

9 . GLOBAL FLEXITANK MARKET ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHY

10 . COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF THE FLEXITANK COMPANIES

11 . COMPANY PROFILES OF FLEXITANK INDUSTRY

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

