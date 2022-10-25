Study shows 50% improvement in Reading by Dyslexic Students

Neuralign Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer of Neuralign The Center for Applied Cognitive Research at Carleton University released the findings.

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Applied Cognitive Research and the Department of Psychology at Carleton University have announced ground-breaking results of a study that shows that Neuralign improves Dyslexic students reading by an average of 50 percent in 10 weeks. The study may be found here.

In the study by the Ottawa-based university, 116 users ranging in age from 6 to 18 years, with an average age of 11, completed 10 weekly tasks in reading fluency, measured by the number of words read per minute. "The improvement in fluency was statistically significant," the study discloses. "On average, students read about 50 percent more words in Week 10 than in Week 1."

The computer program, created by Neuralign Nonprofit, includes three weeks of cognitive therapy, and 10 weeks of reading practice. As part of this practice, students are asked to read a text every day, reading the same text five times before moving to the next one.

In their report, Centre for Applied Cognitive Research Director Dr. Jo-Anne LeFevre, PhD., Dr. Heather Douglas, PhD., and Charlene Song of the Department of Psychology at Carleton University analyzed two aspects of reading improvement for users of the program, reading fluency measure (i.e., number of words read per minute), and a comparison of assessed reading performance before and after the intervention.

"Users showed significant improvement in reading fluency and in assessed reading performance," the study concludes, with a "95 percent confidence" in their findings.

"Students read about 50 percent more words than in Week One, with the improvements statistically significant for the two older groups analyzed (9- to 12-years, and 12- to 18- years), but not for the youngest group, 6- to 9- years."

In part two of the study, "Reading Assessments Score at Baseline, Pre-Test, and Post-Test," the reading performance assessment included multiple choice questions where students were shown a picture and then read words or sentences to choose the best answer. In comparing students’ performance before and after they did the program, the researchers saw "significant improvement."

For 100 students, their pre-program scores averaged 22.4 before the program and 28.6 after, a significant change. "Improvements occurred for students at all reading levels, although they were smaller for those at the highest reading level, probably because they were reaching ceiling levels of performance on the assessment," the study says. Other studies show Neuralign improves reading skills by at least two grade levels in 99 percent of students after 40 hours.

"Through a process called accelerated neuroplasticity, this game-like intervention allows the dyslexic brain to build the necessary connections needed for effective reading," says psychologist Rina Gupta, PhD. who uses the program in her Kingston, Ontario clinic. "It truly is life-changing."

This month, Ottawa and New York based Neuralign launched their cognitive training program for people with dyslexia, neuro-diversity, and reading difficulties. "Through years of extensive research and fieldwork, in neuroplasticity, Neuralign has acquired a deep understanding of how to design and deliver revolutionary cognitive therapy techniques," says Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer of Neuralign nonprofit.

Previously available only through occupational therapists, psychologists, and teachers, this premier technology was known as ReadLS / LSWorks. "We have completed a full rebranding as Neuralign, making it accessible and affordable to the public for the first time," says Pal-Chaudhuri, who began as a photographer and director with David Bowie, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, while supporting social justice and education initiatives.

Neuralign is an evidence-based, process-oriented, targeted and engaging gamified computer program that uses a multi-sensorial approach to build phonemic awareness, graphophonemic knowledge, language structure and brain training that resolves most reading issues related to dyslexia.

ABOUT DR. JO-ANNE LEFEVRE

Dr. Jo-Anne LeFevre is the Director of the Organized Research Unit, Centre for Applied Cognitive Research, Department of Psychology, Carleton University. Her research interests are in cognitive development and cognition, focusing on individual differences and developmental differences in mathematics. Topics she is currently pursuing in the area of numerical cognition include are, the types of mental codes are used to solve

arithmetic problems, the role of working memory in mental arithmetic, and the development of early numeracy skills in preschool and kindergarten children.

ABOUT NEURALIGN

Neuralign helps dyslexic and learning-disabled students achieve success in reading, build confidence and reduce anxiety. Through years of extensive research and fieldwork, Neuralign has acquired an intimate understanding of how to design and deliver revolutionary brain training techniques. Developed by a dyslexic family of experts, educators, and creators, known as ReadLS / LSWorks, led by Ingrid, Erika, and Chris Poupart, in Ontario, Canada, Neuralign is being launched in October 2022 for the US and Canadian markets with games that were developed to address everything we know about reading. Neuralign's technology has won multiple awards.

ABOUT CANADVANCE

The exclusive distributor of Neuralign in the US, CanAdvance is dedicated to finding the best approaches for academic and behavioral issues. CanAdvance was founded by Yoel Greenfeld, whose expertise was formed as a teacher and principal over 20 years, encountering far too many children with reading difficulties. CEO Moishe Greenfeld joined after seeing the incredible advancements CanAdvance and its TOLSIM process makes for children in their community. Since 2017, CanAdvance has worked with children with difficulties in academics or behavior, and has helped hundreds of students achieve lasting success.

ABOUT INDRANI PAL-CHAUDHURI

The artist known as Indrani is a CMO, human rights advocate, and Princeton University Visiting Lecturer. A Cannes Lions, CNN, and Tribeca Film Festival award-winning director, photographer, and disruptive innovator, she creates transformative, multi-platform works of innovation and impact. Raised with Mother Teresa, she co-founded Shakti Empowerment Education Foundation. Mentored by David Bowie, she created the image of artists such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, and 300 global brands and nonprofits. Receiving 40 awards, her work is featured at the Lincoln Center, Centre Pompidou, Brooklyn Museum, and the Smithsonian. Recognized at the United Nations as a Women’s Entrepreneurship Distinguished Fellow, Indrani leverages her speaking and marketing expertise to empower equality, regeneration and neurodiversity.