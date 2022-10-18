Soulful Pop/R&B Singer Jen Ash Trades Hoops For Hits With Latest Single Release
The former professional basketball player has released “Crush On You.” Ash was born in Lebanon, raised in France and currently lives in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jen Ash is truly an international artist. The globe-trotting pop/soul singer-songwriter was born in Lebanon and raised in France. After a successful stint as a professional basketball player, she left it all behind and moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career. She’s been performing in LA since 2018, releasing a string of acclaimed singles, which have racked up over 100K Spotify streams. Now, the blonde beauty has hooked up with award-winning PR firm, MTS Management Group for the release of her latest track.
Titled “Crush On You,” the new single takes inspiration from classic R&B icons of the 90s, while also adding modern pop elements to introduce a fresh and uplifting melody.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/11Iqp1edTM8Qd6iJB40iBi
When asked about her music, Jen says, “I have some memories in my life that are related to specific songs. I want people to relate some parts of their life to my music. I wanna tell them that they are not alone…that we all feel the same at some point. Music is the best way to tell people: ‘I understand what you are going through and I’m with you.”
For more about Jen Ash, please visit www.jenashmusic.com
instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jenashmusic/
twitter: https://twitter.com/jenashmusic
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jenashmusic
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jenashmusic/
https://www.facebook.com/jennassh/
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com