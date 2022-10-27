Reality Construction Kit Introduces Uncanny Augmented Reality Physics on iPhone Pro and iPad Pro
App Lets iPhone/iPad Pro Users Build Seamless Simulation-Based AR Scenes
Pantomime's physical realism and use of LiDAR puts Reality Construction Kit years ahead of other augmented reality apps.”SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantomime Corporation has launched the Reality Construction Kit app, which lets users build physically realistic augmented reality scenes, at the App Store today. The app lets users build realistic 3D scenes into their space with tracks, planks, balls, darts, dominos and other virtual objects.
— Gavin Newton-Tanzer, Augmented World Expo
Reality Construction Kit uses the LiDAR depth sensors in iPhone and iPad Pros to see the detailed shape of the user’s environment, so virtual items can seamlessly collide, slide, bounce, roll across surfaces, and disappear behind real objects.
A Tack feature lets users mount virtual structures onto real objects and surfaces - and even onto mid air. Users roll balls down Tracks they have Tacked across real furniture, and build courses that send realistic balls around the room.
Users build realistic Boxes, Crates and Planks into courses. To shoot hoops, they can Toss a Basketball Hoop against a wall and it is automatically Tacked up when it lands. The Darts stick in furniture, objects, ceilings - or real dart boards. Undo buttons let users delete recent items and try again, to craft and improve a scene.
State of the Art Computing for Physics, Graphics and 3D Sound
As shown in video, the physical realism is uncanny. Along with realistic collisions and seamless motion across real and synthetic objects, stunning realism includes:
• shadows, adaptive lighting and reflections of the real room in shiny virtual objects
• highly directional, diverse collision sounds from up to 4 speakers
Reality Construction Kit, available on all 12 iPhone Pro and iPad Pro models launched since 2020, recruits multiple CPUs and up to 10 graphics/physics cores to perform all this seamlessly in real time at 60 animation frames per second. Parallel software distributes the work efficiently for each device. This week's new iPad Pros with M2 processors, and the latest iPhone 14 Pro models, offer the greatest performance for complex scenes.
Extensible
The Reality Store in Reality Construction Kit lets users extend it with Free and Paid In-App Purchases. Every new item physically interoperates with all the others - for example, a tossed virtual Dart can upend a virtual Box or Crate, pop a Bubble, stick into a real dart board, or hitch a ride on a rolling virtual ball.
In today's launch, Pantomime offers the following items in its Reality Store:
• Track — for building courses and structures into your space
• Plank — tack these into your space to perfect a Track course
• Darts — stick into real and virtual objects, walls, ceilings or real dart boards
• Balls — basketballs, footballs, volleyballs, and bowling balls
• Basketball Hoop — toss an object in and hear it score
• Dominos — line them up and knock them down
• Crate — open at one end: stack ‘em, tack ‘em, fill ‘em, spill ‘em …
• Baseball Bat — reach in and nudge or swing at virtual objects
Pantomime's 5-star augmented reality app Reality Faucet has been replaced, as thousands of Reality Faucet customers receive an automatic upgrade to Reality Construction Kit.
Compatibility
Reality Construction Kit runs on all these iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro models:
• iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro and 14 Pro
• iPhone 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro Max and 14 Pro Max
• iPad Pro 11" 2020, 2021 and 2022 models
• iPad Pro 12.9" 2020, 2021 and 2022 models
PANTOMIME CORPORATION
Pantomime Corporation was founded in 2014 by CEO David Levitt, an alumnus of the team at VPL Research that invented virtual reality, and Don Hopkins, from the team that created The Sims. Pantomime won the Launch Silicon Valley Startup Challenge and launched several of the earliest augmented reality apps. Dr. Levitt is a frequent speaker at Augmented World Expo, AR/VR Vision Summit, Digital Hollywood and GamesBeat Summit. He was awarded a 2019 Virtual World Society Nextant Prize.
