PRESS BRIEFING ON IRAN PROTESTS: The One-Month Overview, Projection, Policy Implications

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anti-regime protests in Iran enter their second month, the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a press briefing to provide a detailed status report and the latest information provided by the Resistance’s network inside Iran, discussing:

• The assault in Evin Prison and its fallout
• The depth and extent of the uprising
• The organizational and leadership aspects
• Prospects for the overthrow of the regime
• Policy implications for the international community

NOTE: The briefing will be both in-person and online via Zoom.

DATE: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - 11:00 am EDT
VENUE: NCRI-US Office, 1747 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 1125; Washington, DC 20006
ONLINE: via Zoom – Registration link will be provided to RSVP respondents
CONTACT: 202-747-7847, mediaATncrius.org

RSVP is required and available for accredited journalists. To RSVP: https://bit.ly/3yLrMrr

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

