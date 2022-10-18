NCRI-US PRESS BRIEFING ON IRAN PROTESTS: The One-Month Overview, Projection, Policy Implications, October 19, 2022

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anti-regime protests in Iran enter their second month, the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a press briefing to provide a detailed status report and the latest information provided by the Resistance’s network inside Iran, discussing:

• The assault in Evin Prison and its fallout

• The depth and extent of the uprising

• The organizational and leadership aspects

• Prospects for the overthrow of the regime

• Policy implications for the international community

NOTE: The briefing will be both in-person and online via Zoom.

DATE: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - 11:00 am EDT

VENUE: NCRI-US Office, 1747 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 1125; Washington, DC 20006

ONLINE: via Zoom – Registration link will be provided to RSVP respondents

CONTACT: 202-747-7847, mediaATncrius.org

RSVP is required and available for accredited journalists. To RSVP: https://bit.ly/3yLrMrr

# # #

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.