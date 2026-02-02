MEDIA ADVISORY | PRESS BRIEFING: NCRI-US to Expose Iran Regime’s Pre-Planned Orders behind January Massacre, IRGC's Role

PRESS BRIEFING, February 3, 2026: NCRI-US to Expose Iran Regime’s Pre-Planned Orders behind January Massacre, IRGC's Role

The briefing will detail how the IRGC and affiliated security forces were mobilized to carry out mass killings and all-out repression of the nationwide protests

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, releasing documents showing that the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s directive to suppress protests and the regime’s plan for full-scale repression were prepared in advance and executed during Iran’s January 2026 uprising.

The documents detail how the IRGC and affiliated security forces were mobilized to carry out mass killings and all-out repression as protests spread across the country.

NCRI-US will present findings on the untold scope and intensity of the uprising, with protest reports from a multitude of provinces and major cities, and will release a verified list of protesters, compiled to date, martyred during the massacre.

The briefing will also examine the role of the resistance’s vanguards, the political implications of the uprising, including prospects for change, and the transition period for transferring power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

DATE: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST

VENUE: Washington, DC

RSVP is required. The event is open to accredited journalists, think tanks, and members of the diplomatic corps.

INQUIRIES: media@ncrius.org, 202-747-7847

