MEDIA ADVISORY | PRESS BRIEFING: NCRI-US to Expose Iran Regime’s Pre-Planned Orders behind January Massacre, IRGC's Role

The briefing will detail how the IRGC and affiliated security forces were mobilized to carry out mass killings and all-out repression of the nationwide protests

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a press briefing on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, releasing documents showing that the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s directive to suppress protests and the regime’s plan for full-scale repression were prepared in advance and executed during Iran’s January 2026 uprising.

The documents detail how the IRGC and affiliated security forces were mobilized to carry out mass killings and all-out repression as protests spread across the country.

NCRI-US will present findings on the untold scope and intensity of the uprising, with protest reports from a multitude of provinces and major cities, and will release a verified list of protesters, compiled to date, martyred during the massacre.

The briefing will also examine the role of the resistance’s vanguards, the political implications of the uprising, including prospects for change, and the transition period for transferring power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

DATE: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST
VENUE: Washington, DC
RSVP is required. The event is open to accredited journalists, think tanks, and members of the diplomatic corps.
INQUIRIES: media@ncrius.org, 202-747-7847

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
email us here

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

