NCRI-US: Classified Documents Prove Iran Regime’s January Uprising Massacre Was Premeditated

Classified documents, internal directives, and audio recordings prove that the regime also failed to prevent the uprising, despite extensive measures and plans

The [Iran's] regime crossed a line [in the January uprising] it cannot uncross. When it faced the prospect of a nationwide uprising, it activated a pre-designed plan for mass killing.” — Soona Samsami, U.S. Representative, National Council of Resistance of Iran

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) held a press conference disclosing classified regime documents, internal directives, and audio recordings demonstrating that the Iranian regime’s massacre of protesters during the January 2026 nationwide uprising was pre-planned, centrally ordered, and systematically executed.

The evidence showed extensive, well-calculated measures by various Iranian regime agencies, including the IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence, to prevent the recurrence of nationwide uprisings. Nevertheless, the January 2026 protest that engulfed all 31 provinces with unprecedented intensity and focus proved to be a major defeat for the Iranian regime and demonstrated Tehran's inability to overcome the extensive socio-economic crisis in Iran.

The briefing featured remarks by Ms. Soona Samsami, the NCRI Representative in the United States, and Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of the NCRI Washington Office, who presented evidence establishing direct command responsibility by the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Opening the press conference, Ms. Samsami expressed condolences to the families of those martyred - especially children and women -by regime forces during the crackdown. She stressed that the massacre was neither accidental nor the result of isolated excesses, but the outcome of deliberate decisions taken at the highest levels of power.

The uprising, which began on December 28, 2025, she noted, was one of the most extensive protest movements in Iran’s modern history, quickly transforming from economic demonstrations into a nationwide political revolt demanding the overthrow of the ruling dictatorship.

Ms. Samsami emphasized that the regime’s response marked an unprecedented escalation in violence. The IRGC assumed command over internal security, nationwide internet and mobile communications were shut down, and de facto martial law was imposed across major cities. Citing compiled reports from inside Iran, she stated that thousands were martyred, tens of thousands injured, and more than 50,000 arrested. “The regime crossed a line it cannot uncross,” Samsami said. “When it faced the prospect of nationwide uprising, it activated a pre-designed plan for mass killing.”

She noted that the NCRI has so far identified 2,257 people killed, including 152 children under the age of 18 and 245 women, with the true number likely higher as families are threatened into silence. Ms. Samsami added that senior judicial officials labeled protesters MOHAREB – someone who has “waged war on God” - to pave the way for executions. “This was the criminalization of an entire society,” she said, “using religion as a weapon of repression.”

Ms. Samsami quoted NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, stating, “The question is not whether this regime will fall, but when—and what must replace it to prevent chaos.” She underscored that meaningful change in Iran must be led by the Iranian people through organized resistance. She highlighted the role of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), noting its six decades of struggle against both the Shah’s dictatorship and the current theocracy, and pointed to the NCRI’s long-standing roadmap for a democratic transition based on popular sovereignty.

Alireza Jafarzadeh then presented the core documentary evidence, explaining that the January massacre was not an impulsive reaction to unrest but the execution of a repression doctrine approved years earlier. He cited a Top-Secret directive issued by the regime’s Supreme National Security Council on March 3, 2021, and personally approved by Ali Khamenei, which established a four-tier security classification system. Under this framework, once protests are deemed a “security (armed)” situation, command is transferred entirely to the IRGC, authorizing the use of lethal force and extraordinary measures such as communications blackouts.

“What we saw in January followed this blueprint exactly,” Mr. Jafarzadeh said. “This document functioned as a standing authorization for massacre, waiting only for the trigger condition—nationwide uprising.”

He explained that internal regime assessments show the January 2026 uprising progressed precisely through the stages outlined in the 2021 directive. Initial protests were treated as a law-and-order issue, followed by a “security (non-armed)” phase as demonstrations spread, and finally a “security (armed)” phase beginning January 8, when live ammunition and pellet guns were used extensively. “This sequence is not coincidental,” he said. “It is documentary proof of premeditation.”

He further revealed an audio recording from an April 28, 2025, meeting of the Tehran Province Security Council, attended by the Minister of Intelligence and senior IRGC, police, and judicial officials. In the recording, officials discuss anticipated unrest driven by economic collapse and acknowledge the Supreme Leader’s concern about the regime’s vulnerability. According to Jafarzadeh, the audio demonstrates that the leadership expected large-scale upheaval and had already rehearsed scenarios for suppressing it.

Mr. Jafarzadeh also detailed a 129-page classified document from the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters, the regime’s principal suppression command for Tehran and Alborz provinces. The document maps surveillance, intelligence integration, and repression strategies in granular detail and explicitly identifies MEK members and even families of executed dissidents as “Level-One enemies.” “This document proves that repression began with prior targeting,” he said. “Entire social categories were marked for control and elimination before a single protest began.”

He added that a separate “Top-Secret Resilience” document reveals the regime’s admission that it cannot address the economic drivers of unrest and instead relies on intelligence domination and suppression of uprisings and Resistance Units. “The regime knew it could not fix the crisis,” Jafarzadeh said. “So, it chose violence as policy.”

Addressing crimes against humanity, Jafarzadeh stated that the disclosed documents and field reports corroborate the systematic use of live ammunition, attacks on hospitals, abduction of wounded protesters, executions without due process, and coercion of families to pay for bullets used to kill their loved ones. He cited reports of refrigerated trucks used to transport bodies and the deployment of IRGC proxy forces from abroad. “These are not excesses,” he said. “They are features of a centrally managed killing operation.”

Mr. Jafarzadeh outlined the notable characteristics of the 2026 January uprisings,

• Heightened Domestic Hatred for the Regime:

• Temporary Liberation of Some Cities by the People

• People’s Readiness to Fight Back

• Emergence of Organizational Patterns, Formation of Coordinated Frontline Groups

• People’s Increased Risk Acceptance

• Presence of Organized Resistance – Key Role of Resistance Units

Both Ms. Samsami and Mr. Jafarzadeh stressed that the Iranian people have a legitimate right to resist repression, particularly against the IRGC. Samsami emphasized that the uprising drew participation from merchants, students, women, youth, professionals, and entire communities across more than 400 cities, directly refuting the regime’s claims that protesters were marginal or foreign-backed.

Jafarzadeh noted that despite unprecedented violence, the uprising did not end. Instead, it has continued in fragmented but persistent forms, with new levels of organization and risk acceptance. “The regime believed mass killing would end resistance,” he said. “Instead, it taught an entire generation that this system cannot be reformed.”

The speakers emphasized that the January 2026 uprising represents a decisive rupture with the past. For both society and the ruling establishment, a return to pre-uprising conditions appears unlikely for two reasons. Economic structural drivers of public discontent remain firmly in place. The underlying social and political volatility of Iranian society has been further intensified by large-scale loss of life. Additionally, an organized resistance network with significant operational experience is a persistent, adaptive force within the protest landscape.

Regarding the concerns for an orderly post-regime period, NCRI-US reiterated that a credible and detailed transition framework adopted by the NCRI already exists, including the formation of a provisional government after the regime’s overthrow, free elections for a National and Legislative Constituent Assembly within six months, and the transfer of sovereignty to the people’s elected representatives. Fundamental principles of the future republic - separation of religion and state, gender equality, independence of the judiciary, and political pluralism, all encapsulated in Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan - have already been publicly adopted.

The press conference concluded with a call for concrete international action, including accountability for crimes against humanity, consequences for the IRGC and repression apparatus, and recognition of the Iranian people’s right to resist tyranny. “These documents remove all ambiguity,” Ms. Samsami said. “The massacre was planned, the responsibility is traceable, and silence now would mean complicity.”

