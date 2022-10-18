2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Ascendency by Patrick Earl Dwyer

The 2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse will feature a chronicled family heritage's tragic, romantic, and dramatic history

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to some of the top authors and publications in the literary world, Patrick Earl Dwyer's Ascendancy, which tells the story of the Magoffin and O'Dwyers and their emigration from Ireland in the 1800s to America, Australia, Jamaica, and Mexico, will be exhibited at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, which runs from October 19–23, 2022.

“The Magoffins and O'Dwyers made significant contributions in Ireland first, and then to the American theme and dream as well as to other places like Australia, Jamaica, and Mexico. The strength of human character, courage, and perseverance is demonstrated in ASCENDANCY as normal people and families overcome great adversity to find peace and prosperity in a new world that they themselves create. Ingredients for success include a portion of the spiritual found in all of us.”
—Ascendancy by Patrick Earl Dwyer

Dwyer's work delves into a number of themes, including religion, slavery, immigration, and heritage tales, while simultaneously maintaining a lighter tone. Dwyer does this by tying these significant societal challenges into a larger message of courage, hope, and goodness in humanity. A bittersweet novel worthy of being displayed at the world’s largest book fair.

Grab a copy now! Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.
Ascendancy
Written by: Patrick Earl Dwyer
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books

