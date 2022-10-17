Minister’s statement on Small Business Week

CANADA, October 17 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has released the following statement on Small Business Week 2022:

“Oct. 16-22, 2022, is Small Business Week in B.C. and an opportunity to showcase the incredible determination, hard work and adaptability of B.C.’s small businesses.

“In a province with 5.2 million people and more than 510,000 small businesses, roughly one-in-10 British Columbians are small business owners or entrepreneurs of some kind. Small businesses are the fabric of our communities; in fact, many of us got our first jobs at a family business down the street, played on a team sponsored by one, have relied on expert advice from a small business owner and regularly visit small businesses for various goods and services.

“Now is the time to support those who supported us when we needed it most. Supporting our local small businesses not only helps these businesses, but also keeps dollars in the community as we build on our strong economic recovery. The past few years have been anything but normal, and small businesses have felt the impact as they navigate the effects of the pandemic, extreme weather, global labour shortages and economic uncertainty.

“Even with these challenges, many businesses are thriving. One example is Crush Dynamics, an agritech company from the Okanagan wine region. Crush Dynamics has been innovating with wine derivatives since 2016, working to turn high-quality, rich grape-derivative material into healthy, nutritional food, while improving the sustainability of the global food chain.

“Before the pandemic, the company had started to shift, moving more business online, which ended up working to their advantage. By reducing travel and connecting with more people around the world, they were able to increase their reach, while reducing expenses.

“Supporting businesses like these helps ensure a strong economic recovery, and it is a key part of the StrongerBC Economic Plan that’s providing significant supports to small businesses. The plan includes initiatives, such as making the food-delivery fee cap permanent; expanding access to connectivity and affordable, accessible child care to help more people enter the workforce; providing half a billion dollars in grants during the pandemic; cutting the small business tax rate; and allowing restaurants to purchase alcohol at wholesale prices, saving them as much as 20%.

“By continuing to invest in people and acting on the missions laid out in the economic plan, we are creating a stronger, more inclusive workforce, and positioning B.C. as a leader in the global market.

“Since 2017, B.C. has led the country in small business job growth, including 4.9% growth in 2021. This confirms our plan is working, because an economy built for people is an economy built to succeed.

“To the business owners and entrepreneurs who have been working tirelessly in our communities to keep us safe and provide the goods and services that people need – we thank you. Your hard work and adaptability are why B.C continues to lead the country in economic recovery.

“So, I encourage everyone to show your support and appreciation this week, and all weeks, by supporting local businesses in your community.”

Learn More:

For more information about Small Business Week, visit: https://www.bdc.ca/en/small-business-week/

To learn about supports available to small businesses, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/small-business

To learn more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan