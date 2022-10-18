LA Love to See The World for Good Help Fund Schools and Earn Rewarding Travel
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is launching See The World for Good a meaningful referral program to help fund LA schools.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $1,000 donations to local school (person who makes referral chooses school); and also gifts a $2500 travel saving reward for trips to Iceland and Italy (Designed by The World's Best Adventure Tour Operators).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Our staff carefully chose by 5 trips that will change your life for good in 2023. Travel designed by designated as The World's Best Tour Operators by Travel and Leisure. Simply participate in our referral program to help locally and travel globally!"
Rewarding 7 Sweet Companies to See The World for Good
(Trips Perfectly Designed to Fully Experiene Iceland and Italy)
1. Adventure Women (Mother Daughter Trip to Iceland).
2. Classic Journeys (Culinary Trips to Italy).
3. DuVine Cycling (Bike Tours in Italy).
4. Explorer Chick (Iceland Solo Trip for Women)
5. MT Sobek (Hiking Tour to Iceland).
6. Tauck (Italy Land Journeys and Small Ship Cruising)
7. Wilderness Travel (14 Day Small Cruise Ship from Ireland to Iceland).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "You can also choose to forgo your travel reward, help a family save money to Gift a Sweet Girl Scouts Trip in 2023 to Australia/New Zealand, England, Italy, Japan, or Peru."
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
