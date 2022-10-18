2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Joey The Blue Monkey by John Osback

A young boy and his imaginary friends teach readers the value of keeping an open mind

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A story of a young boy’s imagination with his imaginary friend will be the center of John Osback’s Joey The Blue Monkey, which will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this October 19–23, 2022. It will be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022, commencing October 19-23, 2022, as one of the featured books alongside some of the best names and works in the literary world.

“There were two things that made Joey different. Unlike all the others, who had brown or black fur, Joey was a blue monkey. There was one more thing that made Joey special. He was invisible, and Sam was the only person who could see him.”

—Joey the Blue Monkey by John Osback

The book tells a tale of a young boy's eloquent imagination with his imaginary friend and keeping an open mind. John Osback was raised in the Central Valley of California. He graduated from Clovis High School. After high school, he became a cross-country truck driver. He is now retired and is enjoying spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.

Book copies can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iBooks.

Joey The Blue Monkey

Written by: John Osback

