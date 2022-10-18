Connect Supply Chain ConferenceOct20

Join the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance on October 20 from 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT in Twin Falls for a tailored event supporting Idaho’s manufacturing supply chain. This event will feature presentations from large companies seeking supply chain partners in Idaho, as well as multiple networking roundtables to connect attendees to enable mutually beneficial business connections.
