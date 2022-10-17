Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Reemployment Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance are available to eligible Floridians

**CONNECT is available Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.**

TALLAHASSEE,FLA.– On October 1, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to quickly apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits.

Additionally, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available to Florida businesses and residents in FEMA disaster-declared counties whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ian and are not eligible for regular state or Federal Reemployment Assistance benefits.

“Right now, Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian are trying to meet their critical needs and what they don’t need are roadblocks interfering with their recovery,”said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle."Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is taking swift action to cut red tape and waive reporting requirements for reemployment assistance is the right choice to get families the help they need to get back on their feet faster, and DEO stands ready to distribute this vital assistance as quickly as possible.”

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses inBrevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia.*

*This list reflects FEMA-designated disaster impacted areas as of October 14, 2022.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:

Is unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster;

Was scheduled to start employment but was unable to as a direct result of the major disaster;

Is unable to reach their job or self-employment location because the individual has to travel through an affected area and is prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster;

Has become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster; or

Is unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.

To file a claim, visit FloridaJobs.org/DUA, visit a local CareerSource Career Center, or call 1-800-385-3920. For DUA claims information, call 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759) to speak with a representative. DUA Customer Service Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Eastern Time (ET), Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., ET, and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., ET.

Individuals must file for state Reemployment Assistance benefits before filing for DUA. During the application, claimants should indicate they have been impacted by the disaster. Claimants who are determined ineligible or who have exhausted Reemployment Assistance benefits will be automatically prompted to file a DUA application if they indicated on their Reemployment Assistance application that their employment was impacted by the disaster.

DUA is available for weeks of unemployment beginning September 25, 2022, until April 1, 2023,­­­­­­­­­­­ as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster.The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits is December 30, 2022.

Applications filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause. Applicants must submit their Social Security number, check stubs, and documentation to support the claim that they were working or self-employed when the disaster occurred, or evidence substantiating they were unable to begin employment or self-employment due to the disaster. In some cases, additional documentation may be required. To receive DUA benefits, all required documentation must be submitted within 21 days from the date the DUA application is filed.