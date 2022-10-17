Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,938 in the last 365 days.

CBP Officers Seize over 2K Rounds of Ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition.

“The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On October 13, 2022, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a white Nissan sedan driving southbound to Mexico. The vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Mexican citizen.  A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included the use of utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 2,399 rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers, including .45 ACP, 28mm, 44 REM, .38, .45mm, and 28mm.

CBP OFO seized the ammunition and vehicle, arrested the driver and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Officers Seize over 2K Rounds of Ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.