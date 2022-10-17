CBP Officers Seize over 2K Rounds of Ammunition at the Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 2,399 rounds of ammunition.

“The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from reaching Mexico thanks to their diligent inspection work,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On October 13, 2022, CBP officers conducting outbound enforcement operations at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a white Nissan sedan driving southbound to Mexico. The vehicle was driven by 24-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included the use of utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered a total of 2,399 rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers, including .45 ACP, 28mm, 44 REM, .38, .45mm, and 28mm.

CBP OFO seized the ammunition and vehicle, arrested the driver and the case remains under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

