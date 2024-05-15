Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,660 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol recognizes May’s Youth of the Month

 LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol announces the honorees of the Youth of the Month program.  

The program is designed to honor and incentivize academic excellence throughout Laredo.

On May 14, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol thanks guest speaker, Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, Elwynn Sherman, spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the academic dedication necessary to win such a highly coveted scholastic award.

State Representative Tracy O. King also attended and gave congratulatory remarks to all 11 scholastic-award winners.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol recognizes May’s Youth of the Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more