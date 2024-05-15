Laredo Sector Border Patrol recognizes May’s Youth of the Month
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol announces the honorees of the Youth of the Month program.
The program is designed to honor and incentivize academic excellence throughout Laredo.
On May 14, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.
Laredo Sector Border Patrol thanks guest speaker, Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, Elwynn Sherman, spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the academic dedication necessary to win such a highly coveted scholastic award.
State Representative Tracy O. King also attended and gave congratulatory remarks to all 11 scholastic-award winners.
