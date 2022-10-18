Andy Cohen hosts To The Rescue! gala benefitting the Humane Society of the United States & Humane Society International

The annual To The Rescue! Gala supporting the work of the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International will take place Nov. 11, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. To The Rescue! gala includes a cocktail reception, a gourmet plant-based dinner by vegan Chef Eddie Garza. Photo: Espada PR

Neiman Marcus Group serves as top sponsor highlighting a fur-free future

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual To The Rescue! Gala supporting the work of the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International will take place Nov. 11, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Award-winning radio and television talk show host, executive producer and author Andy Cohen will serve as the evening’s host, as hundreds of guests gather to celebrate recent successes and highlight the organizations’ hard-won gains for animals.

“I am thrilled to be hosting the annual To the Rescue! gala this year. Spending the evening celebrating victories for animals is a great way to spread positivity and look forward to a more humane future. Given my passion for animal welfare, combined with a love of fashion, I am excited to highlight the innovative materials, designers and retailers shifting the industry away from fur,” said Cohen.

This year, the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International are working with Neiman Marcus Group to provide guests with an inside look at the fight to end the cruel fur industry. Through a number of on-site exhibits and activations, the gala will highlight and congratulate the designers, companies and innovators who have cleared fur from their racks and chosen animal friendly options instead. The event will also showcase the organizations’ global efforts on behalf of companion and community animals, and the lifesaving work they’ve carried out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

To The Rescue! gala includes a cocktail reception, a gourmet plant-based dinner by vegan Chef Eddie Garza, special guests, entertainment and a live auction.

“Our reasons to celebrate grow with each major designer and company making the switch from fur to humane and sustainable materials. Having the opportunity to honor some of those icons at our annual gala in-person will make for a spectacular evening,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and CEO of Humane Society International. “As we usher in a new era of sustainable and compassionate fashion, it’s important to recognize the incredible, groundbreaking work of the people and companies who have made this possible.”

“We are proud to sponsor the To the Rescue! gala and come together to celebrate the advances made in sustainable and ethical fashion,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group. “We’re committed to helping build a better future for our industry. That’s why we partnered with Humane Society of the United States to establish our first Animal Welfare Policy, and this event marks another important moment to share progress on our commitment to eliminate fur from our assortment by March.”

Mars, Incorporated will be honored with the Corporate Consciousness Award at the event. Mars has been an extraordinary supporter of the organizations’ mission to improve the lives of homeless and vulnerable companion animals. The company has supported HSUS and HSI efforts to help over half a million animals in 62 countries. This has included direct financial support, food donations, volunteer activities and medical supplies, as well as providing a COVID-19 grant helping hundreds of thousands of dogs and cats in more than 30 countries and generous support of the current response to help dogs and cats impacted by the war in Ukraine

"Purpose is central to Mars, and we have an ongoing commitment to do business in a way that positively contributes to people, the environment and the communities in which we operate. From reducing our environmental footprint to ending pet homelessness – we are committed to making a positive societal impact,” said Poul Weihrauch, president and CEO, Mars Incorporated. “Nonprofit partners like Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International are an essential part of how we deliver that impact. We are incredibly grateful for organizations who share our passion for advancing animal welfare globally, working to keep people and pets together during crisis and ensuring homeless animals have a chance of finding a loving home. Our partnership with HSUS and HSI helps deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.”

In addition to Neiman Marcus Group, the signature gala has benefitted from the generous support of sponsors including Moroccanoil, Mars, Dolce & Gabbana, ROI Solutions, Givebridge, Stray Dog Capital, Save the Duck, Liberty Mutual Insurance, TJX, Chapmine Cubine Allen + Hussey, Merkle and Mylo.

Georgina Bloomberg and Suzy Welch serve as gala chairs. The leadership committee includes Susan Atherton, Ian Bass, Wendy and Howard Berk, Yolanda Berkowitz, Peggy Bunker, Wayne S. Flick, Allison Broude Friedberg, Kimberly Handler, Gretchen Jelinek, Cathy Kangas, Jennifer Laue, Terry Rakolta, Debra Shore, and Courtney Stroum Meagher.

For tickets, visit humanesociety.org/totherescue.