2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: The Color of Hate by Wilma Blair-Reed

A heartfelt story of trust and internal conflict will make its way to the 2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is cheating a mistake or a choice? Can it be justified? Misunderstandings and challenges are normal in a relationship. Couples, married or not, experience ups and downs from time to time. Any conflict may be resolved, but what happens when a third party is involved? Will the relationship prosper or will it collapse?

Wilma Blair-Reed’s newly published book, The Color of Hate, will play a part in the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19–23, alongside some of the most renowned authors and their masterpieces.

A story that revolves around the lives of Doris and Shaun, a black couple who have been together for quite a long time. Doris is an educator who later ventured into politics, while Shaun has a creative financing company. Several challenges entered their relationship. One of those was when Shaun had a child out of wedlock with a white woman. Doris had a hard time understanding the struggles of their marriage.

“She was beginning to drift off into a peaceful sleep when she heard a sound coming from the room below. She sat up. Fear welled up inside her body as she strained to listen, but she heard nothing. Was it her imagination? No, it wasn’t.”

— Wima Blair-Reed, The Color of Hate

In this story, Wilma Blair-Reed incorporates social justice issues and racial complexities. Find out how Doris handles her issues, overcomes her inner conflicts, and decides whether or not to mend her marriage with Shaun. Residing in Moreno Valley, California, Wilma is a successful black woman with degrees in sociology and psychology. She has worked as a social worker for 33 years and is currently semi-retired. She has three children and four grandchildren.

The Color of Hate

Written by: Wilma Blair-Reed

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books