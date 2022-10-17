2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck

A chilling true story of one prisoner and thousands of women stripped of their humanity will be displayed at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

This is only one story of the many millions that gives the reader an insight into the darkest side of humanity and triumph over adversity. Highly recommended.”
— Amazon Customer Review

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis Pitard’s From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667 will be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2022, commencing on October 19-23, 2022. This quasi-love story and timely story of women’s injustice will be displayed alongside some of Authors Press’ best seasonal reads.

Francis Pitard focuses on the story of struggle and survival. Life in prison is the same as depicted. The prisoner was dehumanized and exploited. It was a challenge to ensure that I survived each day. Aline Virmoux's story shines here. We can see how difficult it was.

Francis F. Pitard was born in Normandy, France. He is a consultant who works in sampling statistics. His hobby is archeology. He lived in New Caledonia and Tahiti before becoming an American citizen. According to the author, quality of life is important to everyone. He believes that each of us can hold the key to such quality through peaceful ethics.

“Humans descended to a level lower than animals. Human dignity became an unimaginable luxury in Ravensbruck. The prisoner, 44667, was a woman who endured horror that stripped 132,000 women of their humanity. It is the story of love. The details are accurate. The characters are not fictional.”
— Excerpt from From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667 by Francis Pitard

Copies of the book are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more online bookstores.
From Normandy To The Hell Of Ravensbruck Life and Escape from a Concentration Camp: The True Story of 44667
Written by Francis Pitard
Paperback |

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books

