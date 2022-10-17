Sage grouse stakeholder meetings held statewide

The public is invited to attend in person.

Cheyenne - Across the state, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, on behalf of the Statewide Adaptive Management Working Group, is facilitating four meetings to discuss sage grouse populations in six core areas in Wyoming. The public is invited to attend in person.

The meetings will include representatives from Game and Fish, the eight sage grouse local working groups and the Strike Team, which includes representatives from federal and state agencies as well as conservation districts and industry. The Strike Team was convened to explore potential causal factors and solutions to address concerns in sage grouse populations in six core areas in Wyoming.

Those areas include Blacks Fork, Hanna, Natrona, Sage, South Rawlins and Washakie. These areas were selected for additional analysis by the Statewide Adaptive Management Working Group.

Following this review, the Strike Team will report its findings and recommended actions to the Statewide Adaptive Management Working Group. That group will review the team’s recommendations and decide if further action is warranted and how best to proceed.



Date Time Meeting Location Oct. 31 10 a.m. Bates Hole Local Working Group meeting Casper — Casper Region Game and Fish Office Nov. 2 9 a.m. Southwest Local Working Group meeting Green River — Green River Region Game and Fish Office Nov. 3 10 a.m. Southcentral Local Working Group meeting Saratoga — White Room at Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga Nov. 4 9 a.m. Bighorn/Wind River Sweetwater Local Working Group meeting Thermopolis — Thermopolis Fire Hall

