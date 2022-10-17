Join SEI Tallinn and be part of a diverse and motivated team of experts! The centre currently focuses on three thematic research areas: climate, energy and atmosphere sustainable development and environmental management, but many projects utilize cross-disciplinary expertise involving centre experts from different thematic programs.

SEI Tallinn is one of eight SEI centres that conducts research, policy analysis and awareness-raising activities for sustainable development. In addition to Tallinn, SEI centres are also located in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Stockholm, Sweden, Oxford and York, UK and the US. For more information, visit www.sei.org .

As Office Manager, your main role at SEI Tallinn is to ensure the general well-being of office life and support colleagues and management in all administrative matters.

Ensure employees and guests feel welcome and office is well-equipped

Support management and employees with various administrative tasks

Organize joint events

Coordinate communication with our IT partner

Update SEI Tallinn documentation

Support with HR-related matters

Assist in project reporting.

Enjoys work environment with diverse tasks on the go at the same time for which one can easily prioritize according to situation

Experience as office manager that knows how to make effective processes work and experience and/or interest in HR management

Enjoys working with people and supporting and helping them with different administrative matters

Excellent communicator ready to host guests in office, finalize agreements with partner organizations and ensure office is well equipped

High stress tolerance and strong organizational skills

Excellent Estonian and English language skills

Previous work experience at an international organization an advantage.

Join the SEI Tallinn team for the opportunity to be part of creating positive social change! The job comes with a competitive salary, a modern and well-equipped work environment and a professional team.

Please send your CV and cover letter together with salary expectation no later than 25 October 2022.