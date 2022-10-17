SEI Africa Centre Director Philip Osano will discuss Africa’s needs and priorities ahead of COP27 at this Africa Forward event on 25 October 2022 at 3pm CEST. He will be joined by UNEP Africa Deputy Regional Director Dr Richard Munang and IESEG School of Management Climate Finance PhD candidate Karishma Ansaram.

Catalyst 2030 is a fast-growing global movement of people and organizations committed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) by 2030.