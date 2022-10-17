Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid for Tennis Players (DKC-254)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tennis training aid that could improve visual acuity, timing, and shot/volley accuracy," said an inventor, from Wickliffe, Ohio, "so I invented the AFTER BURNER. My design allows a player to perceive a conventional ball as being larger and slower during a match."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective training/practice aid for tennis players. In doing so, it helps to increase focus and visual tracking. It also could improve reaction time, reflexes and foot speed on the court. As a result, it could enhance performance during a match. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tennis players and coaches.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

