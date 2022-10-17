2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Gone with the World Wars: God's Love Heals All Wounds

Bruni's breathtaking and dramatic memoir based on WWII experiences will be presented at the 2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bruni's parents, Gustav and Emilie Bonacker, survived both World Wars. They were born in East Prussia, together with their four daughters, Emma, Marta, Meta, and Hildegard, and their four sons, Georg, Edmund, Richard, and Horst. In July 1944, Hildegard's father was drafted into the military. On August 3, 1944, around midnight, her mother received word that the Russian Army had reached the Prussian border and that they needed to evacuate their home first thing in the morning.

Everyone rushed to load the wagon, and her mother fled with her seven children by horse and buggy. The youngest, Horst, was only one year and eight months old. Marta worked for a teacher and was unable to join them because she was not alerted in time. They endured relentless bombardment for eight months while moving west on horseback and in a buggy, staying in abandoned houses, stables, or forests. They journeyed through the winter, navigating the frozen Weichsel River, from January 12 to March 26, 1945, unable to use the broken bridges. They had to put up with bitterly cold conditions, malnutrition, illness, and persistent fear of bombs killing them. They only managed to survive the perilous trek through God's mercy and the assistance of compassionate soldiers and civilians.

Unfortunately, following World War II, Germany was occupied by the four allies—the United States, England, France, and Russia. One-third of East Germany, including East Prussia, was ceded to Poland and Russia with the permission of the allies. The 14 million Germans who had long resided there were brutally expelled, subjected to horrendous treatment, and never allowed to return.

Hildegard earned the title of doctor's assistant in the medical field. She crossed the border into America and worked as a lab technician at Bethesda Hospital in Chicago, where she first met her husband, Dr. Aldo Bruni and eventually became an American citizen.

She ran her husband's clinic while taking classes in creative writing and painting. After they retired, Dr. Bruni passed away in 2009. With her platinum rule in mind—to think, speak, and behave as Jesus would—Hildegard keeps herself occupied by studying, writing, and painting.

Gone With the World Wars: God's Love Heals All Wounds contains Hildegard's captivating true account of her family's extraordinary adventure during and after World War II, as well as the wonderful faithfulness of God who provided for them at every turn.

