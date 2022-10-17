Pipe Replacement Project to Begin on Cummings Creek Road in Farmington Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project is set to begin tomorrow on Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Farmington Township, Tioga County.



On Tuesday, October 18, Cummings Creek Road will be closed between the intersections with Route 249 and Route 4024 (Elkhorn Road) while the contractor, Jefferson Paving, replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using Route 249, Route 287, and Elkhorn Road will be in place during daylight hours.



On Wednesday, October 19, work will continue on the project. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be completed in November 2022.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



