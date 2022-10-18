Local Applebee’s® Restaurants Celebrating National First Responders Day with Discounts & Freebies

First responders will receive 15% off their meal during the week of 10/24 & FREE Mozzarella Sticks or Brownie Bite on 10/28

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honor those who put other lives ahead of their own, local Applebee’s Grill + Bar® restaurants are celebrating first responders with a 15% off discount* on any food purchase from Monday, 10/24 through Friday, 10/28, for “National First Responders Day.” In addition, first responders who dine in on Friday, 10/28 will receive their choice of a free brownie bite or mozzarella stick appetizer.

“Our local first responders are an integral part of our community,” said Stephanie Griffin, VP of Marketing, T.L. Cannon Companies. “Their sacrifices go beyond the long hours they work. As they continue to dedicate themselves to saving lives, we wish to pay tribute in this small way, with a hot meal.”

To be eligible for the discount, first responders simply need to visit their local Applebee’s any time from Mon., 10/24 through Fri., 10/28 and dine-in. When paying, they must let their server know that they are a first responder and show proof of first responders status to receive 15% off their meal and/or a free mozzarella stick appetizer or brownie bite on 10/28/22. For full information, visit: tlcannon.com/firstrespondersday.

T.L. Cannon Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA will take part. For a full list of participating locations, visit: tlcannon.com/locations.

T.L. Cannon Companies has a long history of giving back to the communities they serve. The foundation of its business is commitment to the community and making positive connections with their neighbors and local organizations in need. Since 2008, they’ve provided more than $27.3 million in support of local charities and organizations.

* Offers are dine-in only at TL Cannon locations in Upstate NY, Sayre, CT. Must show proof of first responder status. 15% Discount valid on first responder single entrée purchase only from 10/24/22-10/28/22. Not valid on alcohol or gift cards. Free brownie bite or mozzarella sticks valid on 10/28/22 only. Not valid with any other offer or discount.

About T.L. Cannon Companies

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2021, the company raised over $116,600 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, in addition to supporting over 67 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program and was also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of August 9, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

