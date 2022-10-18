2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1 There Was a Place

The Awakening: The Phenomenon of Rapture

This is an awesome and compelling sci-fi that is so original and unique. ... This is one of the best stories out there.” — Dr. Patricia Eroh, Amazon Customer Review

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even while Jackson Burrow's E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1: There Was a Place makes the case that artificial intelligence won't be all that horrible, there is virtually zero space for debate that it won't be going away anytime soon. This work will be present on earth and displayed in Frankfurt, Germany this October 19–23, 2022, despite the fact that the novel is set in a far-off spiral galaxy. This sci-fi trilogy is centered in a world where the incomparable beauty of extraterrestrial technology serves as his final challenge. In order to maintain the safety of his race, one citizen of remarkable intelligence, Dr. Shesgal Ollemanhalu, created a transferable, virtual representative from his doctoral work in the natural world. He names his virtual creation "E.V.A.IN.E".

Jackson Burrows is a retired fire captain and EMT who lives in Deep South Texas. From a notable career as a fire captain to a writer, Burrows finally completed the novel he developed many years ago when he was still in college. Who would have thought that he'd be able to come this far as an author? In his book E.V.A.IN.E, Burrows presents us with the intricate concepts of scientific discovery. He courageously takes the liberty of exposing the readers to the possibilities of impossibilities and asserts that with love, anything is possible.

E.V.A.In.E.: Book 1 There Was a Place

Written by Jackson Burrows

