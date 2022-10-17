New hunters can get firearm selection tips at Oct. 25 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One firearm does not fit all hunts. Knowing the differences between calibers, gauges, and various types of ammunition can make the difference between a successful hunt and a long day in the field.

Novice hunters can get tips on firearm and ammunition selection for their upcoming fall hunts at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Firearm Selection for the Beginner” on Oct. 25. The program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. People can register for this free program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187801

At the Oct. 25 program, MDC Conservation Educator Jordan Poe will talk about how to select the appropriate firearm and ammunition combination for a hunt. The purpose of this class is to provide new hunters with the basic firearms knowledge they need to make informed decisions about purchasing firearms and ammunition. He will also discuss the various calibers and gauges of firearms and the types of ammunition that works well for specific types of game.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events