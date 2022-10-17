42-Year-Old NC Nonprofit Elevates the Voices of Incarcerated Women at Its Upcoming Annual Event

Raleigh nonprofit honors local leaders at A Cause for Celebration 2022 and the 3rd Annual Hope Awards, featuring Stitching Stories/A Prison Awareness Quilt

As the fastest growing segment of the prison population, our goal is to raise awareness so people feel moved to support second chances for women who have paid their debt to society and want to succeed” — Jennifer C. Jackson

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 22nd from 6 – 8 pm at the City of Raleigh Museum, Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women (becoming Arise Collective) will present A Cause for Celebration 2022 and the 3rd Annual Hope Awards, featuring the launch of the Stitching Stories: A Prison Awareness Quilt. This 25-foot quilt was crocheted by women while they were incarcerated in a women’s prison during the pandemic, and tells powerful stories of love, loss, strength and hope during a period of particularly severe confinement.

This in-person event will feature powerful stories, music, a live auction led by local favorite Benjamin Farrell, and the third annual Hope Awards ceremony honoring three inspiring civic leaders: Presbyterian Women of New Hope Presbytery; Deputy Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Nicole Sullivan; and local leader Orgal Opata.

According to CEO Jennifer C. Jackson, “this event will provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen, unheard and therefore, overlooked. Women have been the fastest growing segment of the prison population over the past four decades. Our goal is to raise awareness so that people feel moved to engage and support the important work of supporting second chances for women who have paid their debt to society and have so much to contribute to our community."

Joining Interfaith/Arise Collective is Emmy-Nominated Journalist and DEI advocate Melanie Sanders as the Mistress of Ceremonies, and women whose stories are represented on the quilt. Tickets are $75. Sliding scale is available upon request. All donations will benefit incarcerated women through the work of Interfaith/Arise Collective. Seating is limited. Registration is required. Visit www.ipmforwomen.org or email info@ipmforwomen.org for more information.

A Brief History

Now in its 42nd year, IPMW/Arise Collective equips women with the tools and support they need to heal, grow and thrive, both in prison and in the communities to which they return. The nonprofit works in and around the Raleigh women’s prison, providing chaplaincy services, transition education, affordable housing and reentry support to women determined to change their and their children’s lives for the better. The organization provides affordable housing through the Women’s Reentry Project, which was launched in 2020 thanks to a generous investment by the local Anonymous Trust.