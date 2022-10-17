Dr. Kamyab Ghatan Founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc. Shares Insight on Prevention and Control
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a brief interview with the founder of Infection Shield Consulting Inc, Dr. Kamyab Ghatan explains the services he and his dedicated team provide in the arena of infection prevention and control.
Q: Dr. Ghatan, your company, Infection Shield Consulting Inc. is an educational company. What type of instruction do you provide for long-term care facilities and organizations?
A: We provide everything from A to Z. We support the homes by creating a sustainable Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) program. We start with a comprehensive audit of the facility and the organization. We then provide the facility or the organization with a complete gap analysis, as well as a SWAT analysis. Besides assessing the IPAC program, we also assess other departments such as dietary, environmental, physiotherapy, activity, etc., and provide recommendations on how to improve infection control practices and processes in all departments. We also support the homes with ongoing consultation and education, making sure all staff, residents, their loved ones, and all visitors are aware of how to protect themselves and others.
We create a roadmap for the home, and for the IPAC lead, to reduce the infection rates, successfully complete the certification, and maintain the sustainable program that Infection Shield Consulting implemented.
Q: Many workers are still concerned about returning to a traditional in-person work style. What are a few steps a manager can take to provide a safe space for employees?
A: The best way besides providing education on how to protect themselves, is to answer their concerns, making sure infection control tools, such as hand sanitizers, proper PPE, and proper cleaning and disinfection chemicals with education, etc. are available to staff. This is not just for the healthcare setting; this should be available in all settings to reduce the transmission rate.
Q: You say there is a “dire need for businesses to develop relationships with strategic partners who are knowledgeable and experienced in infection prevention and control, education, policy, and procedures.” Why is the need so urgent?
A: This is not the first pandemic and it won’t be the last. People are still getting sick from non-COVID-related infections, and this has a significant effect on their daily lives. We have to act to minimize infection transmission by getting guidance and support. This support should come from someone who has the knowledge and expertise in this field. We have been successfully managing and implementing a sustainable IPAC program in healthcare settings and non-healthcare settings. Having an expert to provide education based on adult learning is critical. Having a proper policy and procedure that is clear and easy to follow is a significant first step in having a successful IPAC program. That’s the reason behind having a knowledgeable IPAC expert to help and assist.
Q: How can your company help organizations meet government standards and stop the spread of infectious diseases?
A: We create a roadmap that is easy to follow. We create it based on the needs of the organization and implement a step-by-step, easy-to-follow process to not only meet government standards but all IPAC standards.
Q: COVID dominates the headlines, but are there other infectious diseases that we should be concerned about?
A: Yes. Millions of people are getting sick and dying from different pathogenic organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. According to the WHO, an estimated 10 million people fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2020, and 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020. Hundreds of thousands are dying from measles, whooping cough, Hep B, Hib meningitis, tetanus, etc.
Most of these deaths are preventable by following infection control guidelines.
Recently, we have seen polio, monkeypox, and other infections surface. We can reduce the number of illnesses and death by following simple IPAC measures.
Q: You have a team of certified infection control experts. Why is certification so important and how does that set Infection Shield Consulting apart from other firms?
A: The Infection Shield Consulting team of experts has had their Certificate of Infection Control for several years. They not only successfully passed the initial test and recurring tests but worked in the field daily. They have dedicated their lives to improving the health of others. They are experts in their field.
Q: What types of organizations can Infection Shield Consulting help?
A: We have assisted and are assisting healthcare such as long-term care, retirement home, healthcare office settings such as physiotherapy, physician’s office, dental settings, other congregate settings, as well as non-healthcare, such as corporate offices. We train healthcare and non-healthcare staff to ensure the safety of everyone.
For more information on Infection Shield Consulting Inc. including their processes and procedures related to prevention and control practices, while promoting staff and patient safety, please contact Kamyab Ghatan, MD, CIC via Email: info@infectionshield.ca or visit the Website: infectionshield.ca
Infection shield consulting Inc.
+1 416-999-6368
