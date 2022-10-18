2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: Government 2.0 by Joseph Albert Gorski

Critical perspective on a new era of politics and the underlying government monopoly with money and banks at the center will pique the reader's interest

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Albert Gorski did not hold back in expressing his perception and credible insights of the ills and risks of our current government and monetary institutions, and how all these aspects will possibly affect the future of government ruling in Government 2.0, a book published by Authors Press. This valuable work for libertarians and anarcho-capitalists (also known as voluntaryism) is expected to make a noise at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this October 19–23, 2022.

Besides using credible supporting evidence to support the theories he provided in his books, Gorski also used common sense analysis of both technological advances and people's ever-changing attitudes toward government; demonstrating how banks have always been key to government function to demonstrating an excellent financial model to how it has reached its breaking point for a variety of reasons.

“However, his cure for the problem he explores, and the prognosis he offers for that cure, are speculative at best. Ills such as war and poverty predate bureaucratic government and fiat money. Since they cannot be laid at the feet of Big Government alone, the notion that defanging such governments would create an earthly paradise is highly debatable. Readers will also find the last chapters of the book, where he describes his utopia, as repetitive.”

— BlueInk Reviews

Joseph Albert Gorski is a graduate of Rutgers-Newark College of Arts and Sciences with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in political science. He has also written several books full of insightful ideas and concepts to help the citizens of the world.

Keep your eyes wide open and grab a copy of the book now! Available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

Government 2.0

Written by Joseph Albert Gorski

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Their team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse | Featured Books