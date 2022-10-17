New Marriott Springfield Downtown Set To Open Late October

The reinvented hotel in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts offers 266 guest rooms and 35,000+ square feet of event space

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated Marriott Springfield Downtown in Springfield, Massachusetts, officially opens in late October 2022 following a two-year transformation. Located downtown and overlooking the Connecticut River, the hotel will serve as Springfield's top destination for business and leisure travelers. The Marriott Springfield Downtown is owned by Springfield Hospitality and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

"We are excited to debut the new Marriott Springfield Downtown and see our creative vision come to life, transforming the property into the premier hotel and event venue in western Massachusetts," said Peter Marks, General Manager of Marriott Springfield Downtown. "With the combined knowledge of our owners and expertise of our team, we look forward to providing exceptional value to the City of Springfield and best-in-class service to our guests."

The hotel features 266 modern guest rooms with thoughtful amenities and four elevated suites with contemporary living room and kitchen areas. Offering locally inspired cuisine, Bridge 22 serves American dishes and signature handcrafted cocktails for an authentic neighborhood experience.

The hotel has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space including a 5,990+ square foot Grand Ballroom and the 3,400+ square foot Springfield Ballroom both offering direct access to outdoor terraces, natural lighting, and functional layout. Outside, there is over 20,000 square feet of outdoor rooftop space, offering downtown views, multiple firepits, and lounge space perfect for networking or socializing. Events can be designed to fit any agenda, making the hotel a modern venue for weddings, social, and corporate events.

Marriott Springfield Downtown is located two blocks from the Mass Mutual Convention Center, 19 miles from Bradley International Airport, and offers easy access to nearby attractions such as the Basketball Hall of Fame, MGM Casino, Springfield Museums, and Six Flags New England.

Marriott Springfield Downtown will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Marriott Springfield Downtown is located at 2 Boland Way in Springfield, Massachusetts. For more information about Marriott Springfield Downtown, or to make reservations, visit the hotel website.

Marriott Springfield Downtown

