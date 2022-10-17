Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cleansing Product for the Face & Body (DAL-232)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to clean and remove dirt from my face and eye area on a daily basis," said an inventor, from McKinney, Texas, "so I invented the CLEAR ALL. My design would offer an improved alternative to using traditional face wipes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove makeup and dirt from the face and body. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste multiple towelettes or makeup wipes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could simplify the skincare routine. The invention features a neat and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals who wear makeup, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

