Bruce Clay to Host ‘Ask the SEO Expert’ Live Q&A Event
SEO mastermind Bruce Clay is answering your search engine optimization questions to help move your campaign forward and achieve better resultsSIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Got SEO questions? Industry pioneer Bruce Clay, also known as the “Father of SEO,” has the right answers.
Clay is hosting "Ask the SEO Expert," a free 60-minute live Zoom Q&A session for SEO professionals, digital marketers, CMOs, executives and anyone who would benefit from learning more about search engine optimization.
The live event begins Wednesday, October 19th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 5 pm GMT.
With over 26 years of experience in the industry, Bruce Clay has developed expert SEO insights not found anywhere else. His proven methodologies will help websites rank better than the competition for desired keywords and queries.
Attending this event is the perfect opportunity to get better at SEO and get actionable advice that can move the needle for businesses.
Questions can be submitted in advance using the registration form.
SEO Before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term
Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996 — before Google was born — and is well known for training over 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training courses. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.
Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.
About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future
Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.
Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term “search engine optimization.” Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.
