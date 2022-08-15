Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,781 in the last 365 days.

Bruce Clay to Host ‘4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession’ Live Webinar

Register now Bruce Clay's live event "4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession."

Register now Bruce Clay's live event "4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession."

Bruce Clay, founder of BCI and the "Father of SEO."

Bruce Clay, founder of BCI and the "Father of SEO"

Bruce Clay Inc.

SEO expert and the “Father of SEO” Bruce Clay is sharing insights to help businesses cope — and succeed — with shrinking staff and budget during a recession.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The question isn’t if a recession will hit, but when. How prepared is your business for an economic downturn?

To help companies plan for the uncertainty that lies ahead, industry pioneer Bruce Clay is sharing his 4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession, a free 60-minute live Zoom webinar training. Clay will explain how to maintain (and improve) online visibility with fewer resources, and show how SEO can help recession-proof any company and even put it ahead of the competition.

This event will be highly beneficial for CMOs, SEOs, executives and any marketing decision makers in your organization.

Register here for the free live webinar(Link)

SEO before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term

Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training courses. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.

Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.

About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future

Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.

Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.

Robert Stefanski
Bruce Clay Inc.
+1 866-517-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Bruce Clay to Host ‘4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession’ Live Webinar

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.