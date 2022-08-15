Bruce Clay to Host ‘4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession’ Live Webinar
SEO expert and the “Father of SEO” Bruce Clay is sharing insights to help businesses cope — and succeed — with shrinking staff and budget during a recession.SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The question isn’t if a recession will hit, but when. How prepared is your business for an economic downturn?
To help companies plan for the uncertainty that lies ahead, industry pioneer Bruce Clay is sharing his 4 SEO Strategies to Survive a Recession, a free 60-minute live Zoom webinar training. Clay will explain how to maintain (and improve) online visibility with fewer resources, and show how SEO can help recession-proof any company and even put it ahead of the competition.
This event will be highly beneficial for CMOs, SEOs, executives and any marketing decision makers in your organization.
Register here for the free live webinar(Link)
SEO before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term
Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training courses. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.
Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.
About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future
Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.
Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.
