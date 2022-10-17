2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: MAN-DAR of Atlantis by Kenneth J. Sousa

This gripping sci-fi trilogy's first installment began as a mission to locate the lost city of Atlantis but quickly evolved into something far bigger.

MAN-DAR of Atlantis was as exciting as it was adventurous. The well-written story sequence gave me a sense of transforming into a different universe while telling a story about the current world.” — Amazon Customer Review

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth J. Sousa’s MAN-DAR of Atlantis is a unique sci-fi trilogy complete with the theme of reincarnation to delight fairgoers of the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19–23, 2022. Even though the story is centered around various universes, Sousa was still able to leave a hint of telling a new story in the current world.

Man-dar of Atlantis centers around Manny Silva, who, after falling ill and in a delusional state, enters a roller coaster of an adventure as Man-dar. Using an airship, Manny is driven to rescue a barbarian priestess who is being held captive by an evil priest. He was thrown into the underworld and ended up rescuing the barbarian. This is only the start of an even more thrilling adventure.

Kenneth J. Sousa is a Vietnam veteran and a graduate of Boston University’s College of Communications, where he won awards for Vietnam Nightmares and Don’t Wait. He has authored seven books, including the award-winning MAN-DAR and Kill a Cow.

