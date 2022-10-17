Submit Release
LiquidPlanner Wins the Fall 2022 Top Performer Award in Project Management from SourceForge

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Seattle-based Planning Intelligence company, announced they have been awarded a Fall 2022 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“It’s my pleasure to award the Fall 2022 Top Performers on SourceForge,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “LiquidPlanner has been named a Top Performer this Fall in the Project Management and IT Project Management categories, and their numerous great user reviews are proof of the top-notch solution they provide to their customers. Congratulations and keep up the outstanding work!”

To win the Fall 2022 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that LiquidPlanner delivers to customers. User reviews on the SourceForge platform highlight LiquidPlanner’s ease of use, simple onboarding process, and great customer service. Reviewers also call out the LiquidPlanner platform for its time management features, project tracking, and the intuitive nature of the product.



About LiquidPlanner

LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

