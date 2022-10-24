NABU Partners to Promote Literacy in the Philippines
Underserved Children Will Have Access to Stories in Filipino Language
We strive to advance learning through technology– enabling youth with accessible tools to become responsible digital citizens, and NABU is an ideal partner”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NABU, a New York-based nonprofit focused on eradicating poverty through increased literacy, has established a partnership with Globe, a major provider of telecommunications services and digital solutions in the Philippines, and the E. Zobel Foundation to support underserved children in the Philippines through access to mother tongue books.
— Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability, Corporate Communications Officer
Tanyella Allison, CEO and Co-Creator of NABU, explains that “these exciting new partnerships will promote accessible literacy for all children in the Philippines. NABU’s unique reading app, will offer free, data-less download access to original children’s stories written in various regional Filipino languages including Tagalog, Ilokano, Bikolano, Maranao, Hiligaynon as well as English.”
NABU also brings its global partner, HP Inc., to this coalition to work towards achieving the shared goal of reaching 250,000 readers in the Philippines, ensuring that this content is made available to children throughout the country. The NABU Reading App has various regional Filipino languages, Tagalog, Ilokano, Bikolano, Maranao and Hiligaynon, which will broaden children’s access to new, locally created stories.
The launch of NABU in the Philippines comes at an opportune moment. As the school year begins across the country and children return, the impact of the COVID pandemic is still being felt. Adapting to blended learning, teachers and schools, even in remote areas, will be able to leverage the app's content, literacy materials and resources and use them as inspiration for dynamic programming in their lesson planning.
According to Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, “a key part of Globe’s sustainability priorities is the belief that every child has a right to quality education. As the Philippines’ leading digital solutions group, we strive to advance learning through technology– enabling youth with accessible tools to become responsible digital citizens, and NABU is an ideal partner.”
Together, these partners will continue to work to achieve their shared mission of providing children and their families globally access to literature, especially at an early age, instilling a love for reading and allowing children to reach their full potential.
To access the NABU books, download the app for free through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
About NABU
NABU is a nonprofit organization with a mission to solve the global literacy crisis so that every child can read and rise to their full potential. NABU disrupts the cycle of poverty by leveraging technology to publish children’s books for free on digital platforms in mother tongue languages. Visit www.nabu.org for more information.
About Globe Telecom
Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed at the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph
About the E. Zobel Foundation
Established in 1990 the E. Zobel Foundation was founded by the late Don Enrique Zobel who believed that “through education there is hope for a better life”. Taking this cue from the businessman-philanthropist the Foundation seeks to contribute to the evolution of public education, learning, self-growth and well-being by focusing on seven major program areas: Education and Learning, Health and Nutrition, Culture and the Arts, Women’s Empowerment, Partnerships, Special Projects, and Environment. The Foundation aspires to sustain these programs and services and continue the founder’s enduring legacy.
www.ezfoundation.org
About HP Inc.
HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life.
Colleen Furman
NABU
colleen@nabu.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other