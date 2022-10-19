HAPPY NEW YEAR'S AMERICA PARADE 1/1/23
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:FLUSHING, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hero Foundation, USA Founder, Sir Gary Kong announced today the first ever HAPPY NEW YEAR'S AMERICA PARADE 2023 is coming to Flushing Queens, New York on January 1, 2023 from 11am to 4pm.
This outdoor Parade will showcase over 30+ floats, exotic cars, motorcycles, meet & greets with children's costumed characters: Mickey & Minnie, Spider-Man, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ CocoMelon, Donatello & Snoopy. They estimate over 50,000+ Spectators will be in attendance standing on both sides of Main Street. Our special guests include a Miss USA winner, New York’s most popular politicians and sponsors.
As a non-profit we support other charities and urge you to donate to Operation Smile, “Saving a child one smile at a time". This charity is heart felt by our Founder Sir Gary Kong, who adds, “No child of any race, greed or nationality should feel different because of their appearance.”
Operation Smile is a medical service organization founded in 1982 by Dr. William P. Magee Jr. and his wife Kathleen (Kathy) S. Magee. Operation Smile has provided over 220,000 surgeries for children and young adults born with cleft lips, cleft palates, and other facial deformities in over 60 countries since 1982, at no cost to the recipients.
We Support:
www.operationsmile.org
(888) 288-7139
