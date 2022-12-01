Midland 1031 Celebrates 25 Years

We believe the 1031 exchange industry will remain strong with a lot of gains built in the market. 1031 allows our clients to build wealth by not worrying about paying taxes on investment real estate.” — Theresa Knower

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland 1031 Exchange is celebrating its 25th year in business. Midland has expanded nationally and become a leader in the 1031 Exchange Industry, completing thousands of exchanges and saving its clients millions of dollars on capital gains.

To promote its 25th anniversary, clients of Midland 1031 can save $25 off their next exchange by using code 25.

Originally known as 1031 Tax Free Strategies, Midland 1031 performed its first exchange on Sanibel Island in 1997. Dave Owens, CPA, started the company and is still its CEO today.

Midland 1031 has worked within the real estate industry to help educate investors on the benefits of 1031 by offering classes and free consultations. Over the years, Midland has built a solid reputation for its expertise, communication, and ease of service.

Midland 1031 has a professional staff with over 60 years of experience. With only 111 Certified Exchange Specialists in the United States, Midland is one of the few companies in the country with two Certified Exchange Specialists on staff.

A 1031 tax exchange is a niche area of the tax code that allows real estate investors to pay no capital gains tax on the sale of their investment real estate as long as they purchase additional investment property following the rules of IRS code section 1031. Midland operates as a qualified intermediary as defined by section 1031, helping clients facilitate an exchange.

“We believe the 1031 exchange industry will remain strong with a lot of gains built in the market,” Midland 1031 President, Theresa Knower, said. “A 1031 exchange allows our clients to build wealth by not worrying about paying taxes on their investment real estate sales.”