Theresa Knower Promoted to President at Midland 1031

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an integral step of Midland 1031’s management succession plan, Theresa Knower has been named President of Midland 1031. Midland 1031 is a leader in the 1031 Exchange Industry with a 25-year history of excellence in performing 1031 tax exchanges.

Since joining Midland 1031 in 2005, Knower has risen through the ranks to lead Midland’s consistent growth. Her experience covers all aspects of the business, including technical expertise, client service, strategic partnering, and business development.

In her new role, Knower will assume the role of President of Midland 1031, Inc. She will manage 1031 operations while continuing to lead further growth opportunities. In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities, Knower is a critical member of the Midland Management Team.

Dave Owens, Founder of Midland 1031, will remain actively involved in Midland 1031’s leadership team. Owens will continue as CEO alongside Knower while overseeing Midland Trust's business strategies. In addition, Owens is the Chairman of Midland Financial Corp, the holding company which focuses on improving the value of the business and its services.

“This is a great day for Midland 1031; we are excited about Midland 1031’s future under Theresa's leadership. This is a natural succession that has involved a lot of planning,” Owens said. “The move greatly enhances our company and senior leadership team and provides a strong foundation for our continued success. Theresa has been the voice and face leading Midland 1031 for a long time, and this title recognizes her leadership and knowledge.”

Owens continued to say, “I am extremely proud of Midland and the unique company we have built over the past 25 years. We are all fully committed to each other, and I will continue to devote all of my professional time and effort to the trust and servicing company.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to assume this role and to work alongside our next generation of employee-owners,” Knower said. “At the end of the day, it's about taking care of people. Our team will continue providing outstanding service to our clients and a frictionless experience for the real estate professionals involved in exchanges. I look forward to leading the company's next exciting chapter."

Knower holds a B.A. in Psychology from Florida Gulf Coast University, an Executive Leadership Certification from Cornell University, and her Certified Exchange Specialist (CES) designation from the Federation of Exchange Accommodators.

Founded in Sanibel in 1997, Midland 1031, Inc. is a 1031 qualified intermediary with an excellent growth track record and focus on service. In addition, its unique position as an employee-owned company allows an opportunity for growth and development among its employees.

For more information on 1031 exchanges, go to Midland 1031’s website at www.midland1031.com.