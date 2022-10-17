Recognizing Waste Reduction Week 2022

CANADA, October 17 - Released on October 17, 2022

Waste Reduction Week (October 17-23, 2022) is a great time to think about the amount and type of waste you produce. On average, only half of the material in garbage bins belongs there. The rest can be diverted into other programs, such as recycling and composting.

"Saskatchewan offers one of the most robust suites of recycling programs in Canada," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "We have made great progress on reducing our waste as a province, and when waste is managed responsibly, it helps maintain the health and safety of our province."

Residents of Saskatchewan have access to many recycling services, including:

In addition to recycling, there are small steps you can take to make a big difference, including starting a garden compost to keep food waste out of landfills, donating items that you no longer need or reducing the amount of single-use items you purchase.

"The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council is pleased that the province has recognized Waste Reduction Week," Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council Executive Director Joanne Fedyk said. "We encourage everyone to use this week to focus on reducing waste, and to consider new ways to consume less in our homes, our workplaces and our communities. There are many resources, including our Waste Reduction Hub, to gather ideas from."

Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-30 envisions 1.4 million people living in the province by 2030. With this goal in mind, we need a strategic approach to manage our solid waste to ensure our landfills are not overwhelmed and the environment remains healthy and resilient.

Saskatchewan's Solid Waste Management Strategy outlines longer-term goals for waste reduction in the province, addresses the ongoing challenges of waste management and identifies potential new economic opportunities for the industry.

Visit the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council website to learn more about Waste Reduction Week.

