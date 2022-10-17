R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale Now Offering Proprietary E Shot for Erectile Dysfunction

Best ED Treatment in Phoenix and Scottsdale R3 Medical Training Lounge Modern Exam Rooms

We worked diligently over the past decade to formulate the proprietary E Shot components that have achieved amazing success for patients. There is nothing else like it for ED!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Anti Aging in Scottsdale is now offering it's proprietary E Shot to help men suffering from erectile dysfunction. The E Shot is extremely effective at restoring one's ability to achieve and maintain erections.

For the past 10 years, R3's worldwide clinics have been helping men suffering from ED. The E Shot is now trademarked, and includes an abundance of growth factors, cytokines, stem cells and exosomes along with shock wave therapy to improve ED. The therapies significantly increase blood flow, which is essential to providing the ability to perform.

The procedure is virtually painless, including significant numbing cream that makes it very tolerable and fast for patients. According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "We worked diligently over the past decade to formulate the proprietary E Shot components that have achieved amazing success for patients. Our providers are experts in knowing who is a candidate and what patients can expect."

As the best ED treatment in Phoenix and Scottsdale, the E Shot is unlike anything available in the metro area. Results are seen quickly and last a lengthy period of time. In addition to the E Shot for men, R3 Anti Aging also offers the V Shot for women. The proprietary combination of ingredients for men also works amazingly well to treat sexual dysfunction in women in Scottsdale and Phoenix as well.

As the top anti aging clinic and Medspa in Scottsdale and Phoenix, R3 Anti Aging offers an amazing array of aesthetics treatments for hair restoration, facial rejuvenation, sexual health, hyperbaric oxygen, stem cell and exosome procedures along with IV therapies and hormone replacement.

To sign up for a free, confidential consultation and find out if the E Shot or V Shot is a viable option, call R3 Anti Aging today at (480) 306-6256.

All About the E Shot