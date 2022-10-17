UCAN of Memphis Hosts National Youth Confidence Day In the Bluff City

UCAN of Memphis has been mentoring youth in Memphis since 2006. Confident Girl Mentoring Program Founder, President & CEO Tiffany R. Lewis will speak at the Youth Confidence Day Celebration in Memphis October 20, 2022.

UCAN of Memphis will host a special celebration for National Youth Confidence Day for students at Belle Forest Community School.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, October 20th is National Youth Confidence Day, and UCAN of Memphis was selected to host a special 2022 celebration in the Bluff City. National Youth Confidence Day was created by Tiffany R. Lewis Founder, President, and CEO of Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc. The program is headquartered in Buffalo, New York, and Lewis will travel to Memphis to deliver a special youth confidence message. UCAN of Memphis was awarded $3,000 to host the celebration and students will be treated to free t-shirts, snacks, and fun confidence-building activities. The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. at Belle Forest Community School located 3135 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN 38118.

UCAN of Memphis is co-founded by LeShundra Robinson MPA, LSA, and offers youth empowerment, bullying prevention, and character-building programs within local schools and community organizations. “We are grateful for this opportunity to bring National Youth Confidence Day to Memphis. This is perfectly aligned with our current programs that exist to build confidence and empower youth to make wise decisions that can have a long-lasting impact on their futures,” said Robinson.

Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc.’s mission is to foster a thriving culture where all girls can build their self-esteem and confidence through self-discovery. The organization received its own national holiday, National Youth Confidence Day, in 2018 and it is celebrated on October 20th. Annually Lewis, a native Memphian, awards a youth organization in a different state a grant to host this special celebration, and this year, UCAN of Memphis was the deserving recipient. “UCAN and its programming embody everything that the Confident Girl Mentoring Program stands for. Therefore, it was the perfect choice to host Youth Confidence Day, and I love that it’s located in my hometown. I look forward to addressing the students at Belle Forest Community School and enjoying a fun day with them,” said Lewis.

For more information about UCAN of Memphis, call (901) 262-8642 or visit, ucanofmemphis.org. To learn more about Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc. and Youth Confidence Day, visit confidentgirlmentoring.com.