Gina Henneman Promoted to Client Success Manager

Gina Henneman

Industry vet with years of operational experience moves into a key client support role.

Gina has used AIM-Port every day for the past 7 years and she knows how to get the most out of the technology we’ve built. ” — Frank Danna, President Appraisal Logistics

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Gina Henneman, an industry veteran with 26 years of appraisal experience, 7 of which has been with Appraisal Logistics, has been promoted to Client Success Manager. She will support new and existing users of the company’s AIM-Port appraisal management technology.

“Gina has used AIM-Port as part of our AMC team for many years and she knows our software as well as anyone, so we’re thrilled to have her move into this position,” said Frank Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Appraisal Logistic Solutions, Inc. “She has used AIM-Port every day for the past 7 years and she knows how to get the most out of the technology we’ve built. She will make an excellent client success manager.”

Before joining Appraisal Logistics, Henneman spent 13 years as a title and appraisal specialist for Finiti. Before that, she served as Appraisal Coordinator for Data Search. She will now spend her time helping new and existing AIM-Port customers get all of the benefits out of the company’s appraisal management software and contribute to the growing team of professionals maximizing lenders’ operational efficiency.

AIM-Port provides workflow efficiency and cost savings by allowing mortgage lenders to more effectively manage their appraisal process and vendors. It offers functionality for vendor management, order processing, appraiser assignments, tracking, reviewing, delivery, reporting, and accounting. AIM-Port has proved its value and efficiency as Appraisal Logistics' AMC division's operating system since 2011. The company decided to offer the technology as a standalone product in 2022.

Henneman says she sees this new opportunity as a way to help AIM-Port users get more power out of the software by fully utilizing its many features and working with the company’s development team to customize the software to perfectly fit the lender’s preferred workflow. After using it for many years, she says she knows how to relate to lender users and understand exactly what they are saying about the challenges they face.”

“I love this company, which is why I have worked here for so long,” Henneman says. “We are building an elite team and I’m very proud to be part of it. After a decade of proving its value in the marketplace, I’m looking forward to getting AIM-Port into the hands of hard-working appraisal managers and helping them make the most of it. This is a great opportunity to maximize our customer’s satisfaction, which, for me, is a big part of my own job satisfaction.”

Gina can be reached at ginah@gotoals.com.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.