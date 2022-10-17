Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Wide Area Direction Finding System (FED-2414)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an engineer and I wanted to create a wide area direction finding system that would be configured to locate both stationary and moving targets," said an inventor, from Redmond, Wash., "so I invented the DIRECTION FINDING SYSTEM. My scalable and user-customizable design would allow the system to accurately operate at multiple frequencies, while still operating semi autonomously."

The invention provides an improved design for a wide area direction finding system. In doing so, it offers an effective way to locate radio signals emitted for a given duration. It also can be used with a plurality of network conditions. Spectrum fingerprinting and history are but some of the available features. The invention features a flexible and portable design that is easy to operate with minimal bandwidth connectivity. Additionally, it is ideal for governmental and commercial service applications.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

