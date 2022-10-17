moveBuddha Acquires Chicago-Based MovingCompanyReviews.com

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- moveBuddha.com, a leading website to find and book moving companies, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based MovingCompanyReviews.com (MCR). For the past 10 years, MovingCompanyReviews.com has been collecting verified customer reviews on over 7,000 moving companies in the U.S.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "One of the hardest things about finding a moving company is ensuring the company is reputable and trustworthy. Verified reviews are one of several factors we look at when evaluating movers. So, we are very excited to be able to add MCR's 10 years' worth of review data to our qualification process. MovingCompanyReviews was an early innovator, offering free pizza and gift cards in exchange for reviews from people who recently moved. The company has built an incredible dataset of verified reviews. We're eager to start integrating this data into our own review processes."

moveBuddha.com will be shutting down the MovingCompanyReviews.com website in early November 2022 and migrating all existing pages under the flagship, moveBuddha.com, online property.

More information on the acquisition can be found here: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/movingcompanyreviews-acquisition/

moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

